Galveston County leaders prepare for storm in the Gulf of Mexico, expecting voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula

GALVESTON COUNTY – As the wind begins to pick up across the island and another disturbance brews in the Gulf, Galveston County leaders are already preparing.

“The forecast from yesterday morning to this afternoon has changed dramatically, which means the storm is more unpredictable than some other storms,” said Galveston County Judge Mark Henry. "We anticipate that we will be issuing a disaster declaration sometime (Saturday) morning as well as a voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula.”

Henry said although the storm won’t be as powerful as others, there is a chance of coastal and freshwater flooding across the low lying areas and the usual trouble spots especially because the tidal activity is one-foot higher than normal due to Hurricane Sally and this storm.

Residents and visitors say they plan to keep a close eye on the forecast.

“That’s the main thing, if I’m told evacuate, then I will," said local resident Betti Carsey. "Otherwise I’m here. I’ve heard that it floods a lot in the streets of Galveston for regular hard storms.”

“We’re just taking advantage of this little breeze right here before we go which way we’re going before it even comes any which way,” said Kyma Douse, who was visiting from New Orleans.

County leaders say despite the storm’s unpredictability, they do expect to have a clearer picture of its path over the weekend.

“You should already have a kit and you should already have a plan. We hope you don’t have to execute it, but be prepared in case you do,” said Henry.