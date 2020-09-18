Tina Knowles-Lawson tells how an inaccurate birth certificate lead to Beyoncé's iconic name

HOUSTON – Have you ever wondered how pop icon Beyoncé received her name?

Well, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson shared the story behind the naming of her daughter on the podcast “In My Head With Heather Thomson.”

She said Beyoncé is actually her maiden named, spelled incorrectly by people that didn’t bother to correct it.

“It’s interesting because a lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name,” Knowles-Lawson said on the podcast. “It’s my maiden name. My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing, to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be ‘Linda Smith,’ because those were the cool names.”

She explained that her last name, B-E-Y-O-N-C-E, is spelled differently than her relatives, who spells it B-E-Y-I-N-C-E.

When she asked her mother why her last name was spelled incorrectly, her mother said that is what they put on the birth certificate.

This discrepancy sent a clear message: her life was less important.

“It was that subliminal message,” she said. "And so I understood that that must have been horrible for her, not to even be able to have her children’s names spelled correctly.”

She continued: “They were like, ‘How dare you have a French name.’ Like, ‘We’re gonna screw this up real good for you.’ And that’s what they did. So we all have different spellings.”