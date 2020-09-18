‘He’s just going through a crisis:’ SWAT scene ends peacefully with military vet in custody

HOUSTON – A man is in custody following a SWAT scene at apartment complex in north Harris County.

HPD Commander Larry Baimbridge said the incident started a couple of days ago. The man, who is a military vet, started making 911 calls and sending texts to HPD and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office threatening to shoot anyone who came near him, including officers.

Authorities went out to the scene and the man, believed to be in his early 40s, had barricaded himself inside an apartment at The Crescent at CityView on Langwick Drive near Greens Road in the Greenspoint area.

When they arrived, police saw the man had a camera system, and he started banging on the door as officers approached the apartment, Baimbridge said. He made threats to shoot, so authorities backed off, and because of his previous threats, police decided to call SWAT.

After numbers failed attempts to contact the man via phone and by yelling, Baimbridge said authorities breached one of his windows and were able to get him to come out onto the landing of his upstairs apartment.

The man was taken into custody and his mental health is being evaluated, Baimbridge said. According to Baimbridge, authorities did not find a weapon, but they were not looking for one since they were focused on getting him out. There are no charges at this time as authorities are treating the incident like a metal health crisis, Baimbridge said.

“We were talking to the neighbors, they were very please with the outcome,” Baimbridge said. “A lot of folk know him. They know he is a good guy, he’s just going through a crisis.”

