University of Houston, Baylor postpone football season-opener

HOUSTON – The anticipated season-opening football game between the University of Houston and Baylor University will no longer be happening, according to the universities.

Officials with Baylor and the University of Houston have decided to postpone the game and will make a final determination on if it will be canceled at a later date.

“Baylor contacted us Friday afternoon and determined that Saturday’s game could not be played due to COVID-related issues,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “We’re extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. They all have consistently done the right thing and worked tirelessly to be prepared for this game. We appreciate their dedication to adhering to not only the American’s testing protocols, but the Big 12′s as well. With our student-athletes' commitment to doing the right thing, we remain ready to play.”

When UH is saying the game is canceled, Baylor is saying the game has simply been postponed.

“The highly sought-after match-up between Baylor and Houston has been postponed and will not be played on Sept. 19,” according to the university website. “This decision comes as a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds. Both Baylor and Houston have agreed to honor the future home and home schedule, as well as monitor dates for future scheduling opportunities.”

It is unclear if the game will be played at a later date or if it was scrapped completely. UH is still expected to open the 2020 season by playing against North Texas at TDECU Stadium on Sept. 26.

Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellinger reports Baylor didn’t have enough offensive linemen.

More info on #Baylor-#Houston, per sources:



Bears informed UH within the last 2 hours that test results put their O-line - positives + tracing - below the Big 12 minimum threshold.



It's the latest example of tracing decimating an O-line, which also happened with Charlotte (UNC) — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 18, 2020

KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy shared the statement from the University of Houston:

Statement from HC @Holgorsendana @UHCougarFB

Our team has been and remains ready to play. I’m extremely proud of our kids, coaches & staff for working hard to meet both conferences’ testing protocols to compete this Saturday. We’ll be ready to play when the time comes.” @KPRC2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) September 18, 2020

Houston will open the 2020 season next Saturday, Sept. 26 against North Texas at TDECU Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.