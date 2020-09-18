Ask 2: Does the Americans with Disabilities Act require the city of Houston to provide sidewalks?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Does the Americans with Disabilities Act require the city to provide sidewalks?

Answer: According to Houston Public Works, the answer is no. However, when the City of Houston builds a sidewalk, it must be accessible to persons with disabilities to the extent technically feasible.

You can apply to request a sidewalk to be built near your neighborhood through the Houston Public Works Sidewalk Program.

This program aims to construct new sidewalks and ramps along streets leading to schools, major thoroughfares and improves accessibility for people with disabilities.

