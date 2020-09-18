87ºF

15-year-old girl shot in face near park in north Harris County, deputies say

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – A 15-year-old girl was shot in the face by an unknown suspect in a black sedan, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

The shooting occurred near a park on the 500 block of Northvalley Drive in north Harris County.

The victim has been transported to the hospital and investigations are ongoing. Deputies are looking for surveillance video.

There is heavy police presence in the area. The public is asked to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

