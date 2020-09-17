Should drivers trust pedestrian detection systems built in their cars?

HOUSTON – Traffic deaths nationwide are on the incline, we’ve seen new technology built in cars aimed at preventing these kinds of accidents, but according to AAA, they might not be as trustworthy as you think.

Data gathered by AAA shows there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to ensure this type of technology can actually save lives.

Studies found that over the course of 4,000 miles, cars with smart driving technology experienced some kind of issue every eight miles.

“AAA’s research noted that it was a struggle to keep a test vehicle in its lane coming too close to other vehicles, guard rails even,” Joshua Zuber with AAA said.

Zuber continues by saying research also shows that this driver assistance technology disengaged with little notice to the driver.

“These are not meant to be automated vehicles, and these advance driver assistance systems are not 100% reliable,” Zuber said.

Most eye-opening of all, AAA’s research shows pedestrian detection systems are also not to be trusted because the emergency braking systems perform inconsistently.

“Those pedestrian detection systems are not very reliable. They’re completely unable to function at night time. AAA believes manufacturers should do more simulations, close course testing and prior on-road evaluations prior to releasing to the mass market,” Zuber said.