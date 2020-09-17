Man shot multiple times while trying to steal couple’s SUV at gas station, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man was shot while attempting to take a couple’s SUV while at a gas station in northeast Houston Thursday.

Police and the Houston Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 15600 block of Eastex Freeway Service Road around 1:11 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man was transported to the hospital by an ambulance and is in critical condition.

According to investigators, it was reported the man that was shot tried taking an SUV after parking his damaged truck nearby. Police said that truck appeared to have been involved in a crash because the front bumper is pushed in with fluid leaking.

The suspect walked away from his truck and toward a couple that was at a gas pump with their SUV, investigators said. Officers said the suspect then entered the driver’s seat of the SUV while a woman was in the passenger seat.

At some point, police said the man saw the suspect inside of the SUV. He then fired at the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat, striking him multiple times, investigators said. The suspect got out of the SUV and walked towards the back of the gas station, where investigators said he collapsed.

At some point, police said the suspect was able to put the SUV in reverse and move it away from the pump. It’s not clear if this happened before or after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.