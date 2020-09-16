Pasadena firefighter injured after being pinned between 2 trucks, officials say

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena firefighter is in the hospital after he was pinned in between two trucks while responding to an apartment fire, officials said.

Police said the incident happened in the 4200 block of Fairmont Parkway when firefighters were called to a fire after a man fell asleep while cooking.

Officials said the blaze damaged one apartment and residents were able to get out, but a firefighter was pinned in between two trucks when one rolled forward.

Officials said the firefighter was conscious after the incident and was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.