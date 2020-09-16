Ask 2: When will nursing homes accept visitors again?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Question: When will nursing homes accept visitors again?

Answer: The Texas Health and Human Services announced in August that nursing homes began limited visitations to loved ones, as long as certain requirements are met between facility staff and visitors.

Physical contact between residents and visitors is still prohibited.

For nursing facilities, visitations are limited to outdoors only and there must be no positive cases reported among residents and staff. Staff members must be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

For long-term care facilities, additional conditions must be met in order to facilitate indoor and outdoor visitations. Plexiglass shields must be installed between residents and visitors.

All visitors must be screened prior to visiting their loved ones at a nursing home and residents must be screened three times daily.

For more on nursing home guidelines, click here.

