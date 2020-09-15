Harris County Precinct 2 creates study zones with free WiFi help bridge digital divide for students in need

HOUSTON – Remote Learning in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic has put the issue of digital inequality in the spotlight. For students learning remotely, being able to connect to the internet without having issues is so important.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia recognized the need and responded by creating study zones with free WiFi access to help bridge the gap that exists for so many families.

North Shore Rotary Pavilion and Clear Lake Park, Landolt Pavilion

Students and families interested in using either of the two locations must first register with Harris County Precinct 2.

The locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Precinct 2 staff is on-site to assist with technical issues and basic tutoring.

“Having a safe place so that kids can get logged on and making sure that they are keeping up with their school work was, I believe, a very very important project for us to do,” said Adrian Garcia, Harris County commissioner precinct 2.

A mobile library, part of the Harris County Public Library System is on-site with free books, Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at North Shore and Thursday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Clear Lake