Person of interest sought after several mail thefts reported at SW Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON – People at an apartment complex in southwest Harris County are trying to figure out who is stealing their mail.

The manager at Ambiance Townhomes on Old Richmond Road installed a camera after repeated complaints about missing letters and packages.

The videos from August and September show a man gaining access to numerous mailboxes, once with the help of what appears to be a tool. Then he’s seen removing items and tucking them under his arm.

“I hope the neighbors didn’t lose any important stuff in their mail,” said Rosa Alvarado, who lives in the community but doesn’t believe any of her mail was taken. “That’s so sad and scary.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service is aware of reports of mail theft at Ambiance, according to postal inspector and spokeswoman Silvia Torres.

Torres said a man seen in the video is a person of interest in the case. Postal inspectors are following all leads but can’t reveal more because it’s an active investigation, Torres said.

“Everybody’s going through a hard time right now. I don’t know why somebody would do something like that,” Alvarado said.

The manager said the man seen in the videos is not a resident. The video shows the most recent incident happened on Monday morning, Sept. 14.

Some of the thefts were also reported to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on the case can call deputies at 713-274-9200.

Reports of mail theft can also be submitted to the Postal Inspection Service’s hotline at 877-876-2455 or website: uspis.gov