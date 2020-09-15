Home for the holiday: The Galleria, 2 other malls will be closed for Thanksgiving Day

HOUSTON – The holidays are just around the corner and some may be wondering how that is going to affect major shopping days like Black Friday and Thanksgiving, which over the years has become Black Friday part 1.

Malls are usually the busiest, but one property owner has decided to shut the doors of all its malls, including three local properties, for Thanksgiving Day.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said David Simon, chairman, president and CEO of Simon Properties.

The Galleria, Houston Premium Outlets and Katy Mills Mall will all be closed for the holiday, but they will be open for Black Friday so people can kick off their holiday shopping.

For information on hours for individual locations can be found on the Simon Properties website.