Bill honoring Harris County Dep. Dhaliwal who was killed in line of duty passes unanimously in US House

HOUSTON – A new bill honoring Harris County Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was killed in the line of duty in September 2019, passed unanimously in the U.S. House of Representatives Monday.

Dhaliwal was killed during a traffic stop in Cypress, Texas on Sept. 27, 2019. In 2015, he made history as the first Texas law enforcement officer to be allowed to wear the articles of his Sikh faith, including a turban and beard, while in uniform.

The bill, led by Houston-area Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, seeks to rename the post office along Addicks-Howell Road near the Katy Freeway after Dhaliwal.

“Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others,” said Rep. Fletcher in a statement. “The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am grateful that my legislation to honor his memory has passed the House of Representatives today and is one step closer to being signed into law.”

The bill will now head to the senate.

Dhaliwal’s death was mourned not just in the Houston area but across the world. Sikh members of law enforcement from around the world attended and spoke at his funeral about his contributions to law enforcement.

“My son was beloved by all in his community, and performed his job and participated in seva (selfless service) with respect, dignity, and care,” said Pyara Singh Dhaliwal, Dhaliwal’s father in a statement Monday. “He lived as a symbol of the strength that comes from diversity and unity, and this building will serve as another permanent reminder of how much he meant to our family and the people of Houston. We are so thankful for this effort to honor his legacy and his commitment to our city.”