This is when Houston’s Lakewood Church says its in-person services will resume

HOUSTON – Lakewood Church announced Monday that its in-person services will resume in October -- the first time since March amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The megachurch made the announcement on its website and social media pages Monday. The first service is slated for October 18, at 10 a.m.

In its announcement, the church said this: “If you are comfortable and want to worship with us in person we’d love to have you!”

The church says it will have a sign-up to make sure it has enough room for everyone and the service will be socially distanced.

“We have missed you so much and it is going to be so much fun to get together, to worship together,” Victoria Osteen said. “We have been it online, but to be in the presence of God in the House, it is going to be phenomenal.”