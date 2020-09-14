Take a trip back to “Bel-Air” with the “Fresh Prince” reunion special

Who’s ready to take a nostalgic cab ride to Bel-Air one more time?

Actor Will Smith shared a couple photos via Instagram with his castmates from the hit 90′s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” promoting a reunion special that will make its way to HBO Max, CNN reported.

The reunion special was taped on Sept. 10, which was on the same day as the 30th anniversary of the show’s debut, according to CNN.

A photo he shared on his Instagram account shows him having a “candid and emotional conversation” with actress Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Vivian in the show, according to HBO. He also paid tribute to the late James Avery on his account, who played “Uncle Phil.”

According to CNN, the reunion special is being billed as a “funny and heartfelt night of music, dancing and surprise guests."

The reunion special will premiere on Thanksgiving on HBO Max.