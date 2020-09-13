Houston Climate Week promotes city’s climate action plan, commemorates Hurricane Harvey anniversary

HOUSTON – Houston’s Office of Sustainability is hosting a virtual Houston Climate Week, according to a release.

The event will commemorate of the third anniversary of Hurricane Harvey and officially kickoff the implementation phase of the recently-released Houston Climate Action Plan.

The Houston Climate Action Plan is a science-based, community-driven strategy for Houston to reduce greenhouse gas (ghg) emissions, meet the Paris Agreement goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and lead a global energy transition, according to a release.

“After COVID-19 cancelled our plans for an in-person Climate Action Plan launch in April, the idea of a virtual Houston Climate Week was born,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “To reach our climate goals, we need everyone – from multi-national corporations to middle school students – to do their part. In light of the pandemic, a virtual Houston Climate Week offers a way for the community to learn how the Houston is impacted by climate change and how to get involved in the climate action plan.”

Speakers will include leaders from the City of Houston, Google, Tesla, bp, NRG, EVolve Houston, CenterPoint, ENGIE, GHP, Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute, Texas PACE Authority, Marvin Odum, Dr. Robert Bullard, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, METRO, Greentown Labs, Sunnova, BQ Energy, Sunnyside, LINK Houston, The Nature Conservancy, Katy Prairie Conservancy, and Asakura Robinson.

To view the full lineup of events and register, please visit www.houstonclimateweek.eventbrite.com or www.greenhoustontx.gov.

Schedule of events

A tentative schedule is below, but more events may be added.

Monday, August 24

11 a.m. - Opening Session: Making Houston the Renewable Energy Capital of the World

1 p.m. - Houston Climate Impact Assessment: What Does the Future Hold for Houston?

Tuesday, August 25

11 a.m. - Making Houston a Global Leader in Energy Innovation

1 p.m. - Taking the Car Out of Carbon Emissions

3 p.m. - Growing Climate Solutions: Green Infrastructure, Conservation, and Equity

Wednesday, August 26

11 a.m.- Less is More: Making Energy Efficient Equitable and Efficient

1 p.m. - Reinventing Cities: Sunnyside Landfill Solar Farm

2 p.m. - City of Houston Quality of Life Committee – Houston Climate Action Plan Presentation

Thursday, August 27

11 a.m. - 2020: The COVID-19, Climate, and Equity Connection

1 p.m. - Texas Tough: Bringing EVs to Truck-Loving Texas

Friday, August 28:

11 a.m. - How Green Buildings Can Drive the Energy Transition

1 p.m. - Closing Session: Partnerships and Pathways to Decarbonize Cities