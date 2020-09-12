Subscription fees vs. shopping sprees: More young shoppers are opting to rent items from clothing to furniture

(NBC NEWS) – More young Americans are opting for a rental fee instead of a shopping spree.

Fashionpass is one of the growing number of clothing rental services for clothing.

“It’s like sharing a closet with your best friend if your best friend was the trendiest coolest blogger,” says founder and CEO Brittany Johnson.

You get to pick new styles for just about any occasion, along with accessories, and then when you’re done just ship them back.

And it’s not just clothes.

There’s Rocksbox for jewelry and RoomService for furniture.

It’s a movement fueled by younger generations who feel the pressure to stay trendy on social media and never get caught in the same outfit twice.

“We target somebody who’s looking to actively post on Instagram,” Johnson explains. Renting can also have a positive impact on the environment.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2GUQttr