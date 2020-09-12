Here’s how 2 local school districts are shifting sports amid pandemic

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area school districts are starting to reveal how they will handle games and crowds at their stadiums and other athletic venues.

Galveston ISD

In the era of COVID-19, fans coming to see the first Ball High School football game on Sept. 25 will notice some big changes. From now on, they will have to go to the district’s website or use an app called “Go Fan” to get their tickets to any sporting event.

“So that we don’t have any exchange of cash. It’s just an easy way to assure that everybody has a ticket when they come in,” said Walter Fortune, the Executive Athletic Director for Galveston ISD.

Seating capacity in all of the district’s venues will be no more than 25% until further notice.

“We feel good about our procedures and policies, all the mitigations set forth by the UIL. If we feel good and comfortable for the first couple of openings, we could bump the numbers up,” Fortune said.

Katy ISD

Katy ISD will only allow 50% capacity at its sports venues until future notice.

“Due to TEA and UIL restrictions regarding seating capacity, we will be allowing no more than 50% capacity into each of our venues until further notice,” Katy ISD Athletics posted on Twitter.

The district released two plans. One for varsity football at Legacy and Rhodes Stadiums and the other plan covers all sports at all campuses.

Tickets

In both Katy and Galveston ISDs, parents of the participants, whether it’s sports, band, fine arts, dance, cheer or student trainers, get first dibs on pre-sale tickets before the general public.

Health & Safety Protocols

Both Katy and Galveston ISDs say face coverings are mandatory and they expect spectators to stay six feet away from other groups.