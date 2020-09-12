GALLERY: Nurse tech delivers baby in hospital parking lot in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE – Having a baby can be very exciting. But one Lake City family’s delivery has a story they will never forget.

Lauren and Joseph Holloway welcomed their baby Ty into the world on Friday. The little one couldn’t wait to meet his parents and made his grand entrance in a parking lot at HCA Houston Healthcare Hospital in Clear Lake.

A nurse tech happened to be near as the delivery happened outside.

“It was intense, to say the least,” Lauren said.

The past 24 hours have been busy for the Holloways.

“I’m ready to go home. I’m tired, but I feel good,” Lauren said.

Lauren said she woke up with mild contractions, but a few hours later everything quickly changed.

“I guess about 9 o’clock they started to overlap each other a little bit. I said, ‘Hey, let’s go ahead and go to the hospital, so we are there and don’t have to rush,’” she said.

Lauren continued to have more contractions while en route to the hospital.

“He runs every red light. He pulls into the valet parking lot. He is trying to get me out of the car and I’m like, 'No the baby’s head is out,” she said.

Nurse tech Audrey Valdez was working near the entrance and heard screams from the parking lot. Joseph told her to get a wheelchair.

"As I’m going to Lauren’s side, she quickly realizes we don’t need the chair because this is happening now,' Joseph said.

“She was crowning, and I reached for a blanket in the backseat and as soon I came back the baby was born, the blanket was there in a nick of time,” Valdez said.

The little guy weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces and is 20-and-half inches long. The Holloways are thankful Valdez was there to help.

“I’ve helped my daughter deliver her three babies to me it came naturally to help I’m really glad I was there. I was in the right place at the right time,” Lauren said.

The Holloways are hoping they can go home in the next 24 to 48 hours so baby Ty can meet his four other siblings.