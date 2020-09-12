A closer look into lengthy criminal history of man accused of attacking 2 women at park

HOUSTON – A man accused of attacking two women at a park in northwest Harris County Tuesday appeared in court Friday.

Jeremiah Williams, 26, was charged with sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and evading police remained in jail. His bond is set at $145,000, collectively, for the three charges.

Williams has a lengthy criminal history, which includes felony convictions in 2019 and 2020. Both stem from thefts, according to court documents.

In the 2019 court proceedings, Williams received a six-month sentence but was released for 202 days already served. In the 2020 court proceedings, Williams received a four-month sentence but was released for 131 days already served.

Had Williams received more severe punishment, with four other felony convictions in his past, he would not have been in a position to commit the alleged rape and alleged attempted rape at MUD Park 257 in the Copperfield area of Northwest Harris County this week, argues former investigative reporter, Wayne Dolcefino.

Dolcefino admits he has an ax to grind with Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg, who once employed his services, but who he now labels as soft on crime.

“How many times does a guy have to say I’m a criminal before the idiots downtown say, ‘you know what get this guy off the street?’” Dolcefino said Friday.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has another point of view regarding Williams. Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, released the following written statement:

“The victims in this attack have our deepest sympathies, the defendant has a history of mental health, substance abuse, and charges for a string of petty thefts. He is now being prosecuted for the first time for two violent felonies and faces up to 20 years if convicted of those charges. The investigation continues,”.