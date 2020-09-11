City of Houston sending last load of Hurricane Laura supplies to Lake Charles; trucks to depart Friday morning

HOUSTON – Volunteers spent Thursday sorting and boxing the final round of recovery supplies donated at the George R. Brown Convention Center to ship to Lake Charles, Louisiana. The supplies will help those rebuilding from Hurricane Laura.

“I thank the generous people of our city, who have taken the time to help our neighbors to the east,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “This has been a successful relief effort, and I know the supplies will make a difference in the lives of Lake Charles residents who survived the storm and are in the process of rebulding their homes and business.”

Trucks packed with diapers, nonperishable food and water, cleaning supplies, and pet items will leave Houston Friday at 6:30 a.m. and are expected to arrive in Louisiana at 9:30 a.m. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and Jaylon Muhammad of the SWLA Center for Health Services will be there as supplies arrive, Mayor Turner said.

Mayor Turner formed the Houston Paying it Forward Hurricane Laura support drive in partnership with The Mayor’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force, Kroger President Joe Kelly, Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale, A-Rocket Moving and Storage, and the Relief Gang.

This is the second load of donated supplies being shipped to help people recover from the category 4 storm that made landfall in east Texas and Louisiana on Aug. 27, city officials said. Last week, two 18-wheelers provided by A-Rocket Moving and Storage transported donated goods to Orange, Texas. The items were handed out to hundreds of people, officials said.

H.E.R. Task Force volunteers spent two weeks collecting critically needed supplies to help storm survivors recover.

“After Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, people from all over the country sent us supplies,” Community Relations Director and H.E.R. Task Force member Janice Weaver said. “Mayor Turner has given us an opportunity to pay it forward by organizing donation drives after major storms hit other areas of the country. Each effort is different, but it is gratifying to see Houstonians help our neighbors when they need assistance.”