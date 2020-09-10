Texans cheerleaders rooting for the team virtually as season begins

The Houston Texans cheerleaders play a big part in every Texans season.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a very different experience for them.

“We’re meeting up and we’re having lunch with our masks on of course and we’re doing workouts socially distant and we’re just finding every moment to really get to know each other and build that bond and have that team camaraderie,” said HTC Kennedy.

Practices and meetings have only been virtual.

It’s unknown what will happen this year, but still, the cheerleaders said they’re preparing for a great season and fans should, too.

“Just keep up that love and support and we’re gonna do the same. We’re gonna make this the best season we possibly can because Houston can do that,” said HTC Torrey.

Some cheerleaders were set to take part in a watch party for season ticket holders at NRG Stadium Thursday night.