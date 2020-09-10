LIST: Here is where you can drop off donations for Hurricane Laura survivors in Texas and Louisiana

HOUSTON – By Wednesday evening, employees at Gallery Furniture had packed a second truck of bottled water, diapers, toilet paper and other must-haves filled for those affected by Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.
The North Freeway location serves as a drop-off location for the Houston’s Hurricane Laura Relief Fund.
“The products will be on the way to Lake Charles, Cameron and Orange starting tomorrow,” said Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.
Drop-off locations
Gallery Furniture accepted donations through 10 p.m. Wednesday. The donation drive will run through Thursday.
Donation sites at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Gallery Furniture will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Kroger Stores have collection boxes at each of its locations.
George R. Brown Convention Center
Ground-level, Hall D off Chartres Street and Walker Street
1001 Avenida de las Americas Drive
Houston, Texas 77010
Gallery Furniture
6006 North Freeway
Houston, Texas 77076
A-Rocket Moving & Storage
3401 Corder Street
Houston, TX, 77021
Requested supplies
- Diapers
- Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)
- Personal hygiene items
- Nonperishable food
- Bottled water
- Pet food and supplies