George Floyd’s family launches nonprofit foundation at homelessness event, reports say

HOUSTON – The family of George Floyd launched a nonprofit foundation at a homelessness event in Minneapolis Thursday, according to WCCO News.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation will focus on promoting social change, close the gap between law enforcement and the Minneapolis community, police reform, fight against racism and pushing for justice after the death of Floyd.

On Sunday, the foundation will launch at the ninth annual National Homeless Day event, an event Floyd attended every year before his death. The event will follow the highly publicized pre-trial hearing in his case.

“We are honored to launch the George Floyd memorial Foundation at an annual event that our brother was proud to participate in every year,” Bridgette Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, told WCCO News. “He spent his life giving back to others, and this is the best way to observe his memory and keep his legacy alive.”

Bridgette Floyd will serve as the president of the foundation.

