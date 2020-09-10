76ºF

George Floyd’s family launches nonprofit foundation at homelessness event, reports say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo a man draws an image of George Floyd during the funeral service for Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Americans' suggestions of suitable statuesfor President Donald Trump's planned National Garden of American Heroes are in, and they look considerably different from the predominantly white worthies that the administration has locked in for many of the pedestals. Lehigh County, Pennsylvania Commissioner Amy Zanelli, suggested George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans whose killings by police sparked massive street protests. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool, File)
HOUSTON – The family of George Floyd launched a nonprofit foundation at a homelessness event in Minneapolis Thursday, according to WCCO News.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation will focus on promoting social change, close the gap between law enforcement and the Minneapolis community, police reform, fight against racism and pushing for justice after the death of Floyd.

On Sunday, the foundation will launch at the ninth annual National Homeless Day event, an event Floyd attended every year before his death. The event will follow the highly publicized pre-trial hearing in his case.

“We are honored to launch the George Floyd memorial Foundation at an annual event that our brother was proud to participate in every year,” Bridgette Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, told WCCO News. “He spent his life giving back to others, and this is the best way to observe his memory and keep his legacy alive.”

Bridgette Floyd will serve as the president of the foundation.

About the Author: