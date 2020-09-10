Designer pop-up Chic Boutique returns with COVID-19 safety measures

HOUSTON – When you think of the Salvation Army, you probably don’t think high fashion or brand names. Think again.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxillary 16th Annual Chic Boutique opens Friday, Sept. 11 with loads of designer fashion you can get for next to nothing.

What is it?

A pop-up boutique open for just four days that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Salvation Army of Greater Houston.

Most of the items have been curated from donations to the Salvation Army. You can find name brands like Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton second-hand for a fraction of what you would pay for them in a consignment store. There are also a lot of brand new items with tags donated by retailers and boutiques that have gone out of business. The Chic Boutique raises about $900,000 every year for the Salvation Army.

Where is it?

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

(Between Office Depot & Goode Company Seafood)

When is it?

Friday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 10a.m. - 5 p.m.

COVID-19 safety precautions

Masks are required. Hand sanitizer will be provided and the number of guests inside will be limited for social distancing.