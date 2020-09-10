Deadline extended for Fort Bend ISD parents deciding between virtual or in-person learning

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The deadline has been extended for Fort Bend Independent School District parents deciding if they want their children to continue virtual learning or head back to the classroom.

This comes as a special board meeting scheduled for today was canceled. Ft. Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said board members wanted to give more parents time to decide.

Online learning vs. face-to-face instruction

Ninety percent of the students enrolled in Ft. Bend ISD has selected which learning model they intend to follow. Of the district’s 79,000 students, roughly 60% plan to stick with online learning. That’s more than 47,000 students. The other 40%, more than 31,000 students, plan to return to the classroom for in-person instruction.

“I know it relieves community concerns about the possibility of maybe having to send students to another campus other than their home zone campus because I think it will create the space we need in our buildings for social distancing,” Dupre said.

Teachers, staff & students return to classrooms

Ft. Bend ISD administrators are still configuring the number of students set to return to each campus. Dupre said the goal is to get teachers back in school on September 23rd and to start phasing in students on Sept. 28 beginning with elementary schools.

“I feel very good and confident right now that we’re going to be in a great position to serve those face to face kiddos exactly the way their parents expect,” Dupre said.

What’s next in Ft. Bend ISD

Board members are set to meet Monday night. Parents have until 8 a.m. Thursday to make a decision. If they don’t, it automatically defaults to face to face instruction. If parents have any questions, Dupre said they should start by going to the district’s website and clicking the “Let’s Talk” button.