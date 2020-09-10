Beaver nuggets in North Carolina? This is where iconic Texas chain Buc-ee’s says it’s hoping to go next

HOUSTON – North Carolina may see what the hype is about when it comes to the beloved Texas chain Buc-ee’s.

The company is scouting a possible location in Efland, North Carolina to build in a 500,000 square-foot mixed-use development, according to a representative for the company.

The project isn’t final, but if approved, the Efland location would be the first Buc-ee’s in North Carolina, which, according to the company, would create hundreds of jobs for area residents.

Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ees, shared a statement with KPRC that read, in part, “If built, customers can expect the same great experience provided at all Buc-ee’s locations, including great barbecue, freshly prepared pastries, breads, and cookies, clean award-winning restrooms, a wide selection of unique merchandise, and of course, more than 120 fueling positions.”