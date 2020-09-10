87ºF

Astros Foundation to host emergency supply drive at Minute Maid Park for Hurricane Laura victims

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Houston Astros mascot Orbit waves to the crowd during the Houston Astros Victory Parade on November 3, 2017, in Houston.
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros Foundation will host an emergency supply drive Saturday to help distribute donated items to Hurricane Laura victims.

The supply drive will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The donated items will go to the Catholic Charities of Lake Charles and will be distributed to those impacted by the hurricane.

According to a news release, these are the items needed most:

  • diapers
  • wipes
  • hygiene products (toothpaste, shampoo, soap)
  • toilet paper
  • paper towels
  • rakes
  • brooms
  • mops
  • garbage bags
  • laundry detergent
  • cleaning supplies
  • pet food
  • tire repair kits
  • air mattresses

Due to the coronavirus, the drive is only accepting new items.

The no-touch drive will also accept donations via curbside drop off on Crawford Street at the Left Field Entrance adjacent to Minute Maid Park.

According to a news release, the Astros mascot Orbit and the Astros Shooting Stars will be on hand for the event. Each donor will receive a Jose Altuve Shooting Star jersey while supplies last.

