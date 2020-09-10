Astros Foundation to host emergency supply drive at Minute Maid Park for Hurricane Laura victims

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros Foundation will host an emergency supply drive Saturday to help distribute donated items to Hurricane Laura victims.
The supply drive will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The donated items will go to the Catholic Charities of Lake Charles and will be distributed to those impacted by the hurricane.
According to a news release, these are the items needed most:
- diapers
- wipes
- hygiene products (toothpaste, shampoo, soap)
- toilet paper
- paper towels
- rakes
- brooms
- mops
- garbage bags
- laundry detergent
- cleaning supplies
- pet food
- tire repair kits
- air mattresses
Due to the coronavirus, the drive is only accepting new items.
The no-touch drive will also accept donations via curbside drop off on Crawford Street at the Left Field Entrance adjacent to Minute Maid Park.
According to a news release, the Astros mascot Orbit and the Astros Shooting Stars will be on hand for the event. Each donor will receive a Jose Altuve Shooting Star jersey while supplies last.