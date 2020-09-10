Astros Foundation to host emergency supply drive at Minute Maid Park for Hurricane Laura victims

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros Foundation will host an emergency supply drive Saturday to help distribute donated items to Hurricane Laura victims.

The supply drive will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The donated items will go to the Catholic Charities of Lake Charles and will be distributed to those impacted by the hurricane.

According to a news release, these are the items needed most:

diapers

wipes

hygiene products (toothpaste, shampoo, soap)

toilet paper

paper towels

rakes

brooms

mops

garbage bags

laundry detergent

cleaning supplies

pet food

tire repair kits

air mattresses

Due to the coronavirus, the drive is only accepting new items.

The no-touch drive will also accept donations via curbside drop off on Crawford Street at the Left Field Entrance adjacent to Minute Maid Park.

According to a news release, the Astros mascot Orbit and the Astros Shooting Stars will be on hand for the event. Each donor will receive a Jose Altuve Shooting Star jersey while supplies last.