HOUSTON – Police said a man is dead after he was shot while inside a home with his family in north Houston.

Officers said the shooting happened on Grenfell Lane and Hardy Street.

According to police, paramedics rushed the man, who is in his 20s, to the hospital but he did not survive. So far, police said no arrests have been made.

Investigators said the family doesn’t know why they were targeted.

Investigators said multiple casings were found in a ditch across the street.