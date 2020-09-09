Man arrested after sexual assault of jogger, attempted assault of another in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after he sexually assaulted a jogger and tried to assault another, deputies said.

The first incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at a park on Smithstone Drive near the Stonecreek neighborhood, according to authorities.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a 45-year-old woman was jogging along the park trail when she was hit in the head from behind by a man identified as 26-year-old Jeremiah Williams.

Williams knocked the woman down to the pavement and began to punch her in the face and body before sexually assaulting her, authorities said.

Shortly after the first attack, at 8 p.m., Williams ran up behind a 27-year-old jogger and tackled her to the ground, deputies said.

Williams covered her mouth and nose with his hand, but the woman kicked and fought back to keep him off her so Williams ran away, according to the HSCO.

Authorities were able to locate Williams nearby running along the embankment of a bayou on near Bowtail Drive and he was taken into custody.

Williams was charged with sexual assault, assault and evading arrest, authorities said.

Anyone with any other information on Williams is asked to contact the HCSO at 713-221-6000.