Get excited! Final 2 Selena cups coming soon to Stripes

HOUSTON – Selena fans, get ready to add two more cups to your collection.

Stripes Convenience Stores announced on Facebook on Sept. 1 that the final two limited-edition designs will be released “very soon.”

According to its Facebook page, Stripes says cup No. 3 will be available soon, however no official release date has been set.

Adding a bit of #SelenaStripesCup glamour to your Friday. Cup 3 will be out at participating Stripes Stores soon, so... Posted by Stripes on Friday, September 4, 2020

The first limited-edition Selena cup was released in 2018 to commemorate the late “Queen of Tejano" on her 25 years of musical legacy, which allowed fans to flock to Stripes in hopes to collect them all.

To be the first to know when the cups will drop, follow Stripes on Facebook.

