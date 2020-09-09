Ask 2: Are we allowed to have indoor weddings or quinceañeras? If so, how many people are allowed?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are we allowed to have indoor weddings or quinceañeras? If so, how many people are allowed?

Answer: Weddings, quinceaneras, and similar events have specific guidelines from the state to ensure proper safety.

Events held at venues or other areas have a 50% capacity limit. Guests who are over age 65 and/or immunocompromised fall under the at-risk category and should plan on attending remotely.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force To Open Texas, events held at venues must have all staff be screened before starting their shifts, follow disinfecting protocols such as cleaning high touch points, and present visible signage all over the venue to educate guests on prevention. Attendees must also follow self-screening protocols, use hand sanitizer if a hand-washing station is unavailable, and practice social distancing.

Wedding or quinceañera reception venues have a seating capacity of no more than 10 guests per table, according to the guidelines.

