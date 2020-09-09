89ºF

Local News

Ask 2: Are we allowed to have indoor weddings or quinceañeras? If so, how many people are allowed?

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Ask 2, Weddings, Quinceaneras, Coronavirus
Bride Jazmin Sanabria and her groom Joel Adorno, wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, walk down the aisle in the first wedding ceremony since 101 days of quarantine at the Virgen del Rosario church, in Luque, Paraguay, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The government is easing restrictive measures, authorizing the opening of some stores, restaurants and churches that had been closed since March 10, as part of a plan coined, "Intelligent Quarantine." (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Bride Jazmin Sanabria and her groom Joel Adorno, wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, walk down the aisle in the first wedding ceremony since 101 days of quarantine at the Virgen del Rosario church, in Luque, Paraguay, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The government is easing restrictive measures, authorizing the opening of some stores, restaurants and churches that had been closed since March 10, as part of a plan coined, "Intelligent Quarantine." (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are we allowed to have indoor weddings or quinceañeras? If so, how many people are allowed?

Answer: Weddings, quinceaneras, and similar events have specific guidelines from the state to ensure proper safety.

Events held at venues or other areas have a 50% capacity limit. Guests who are over age 65 and/or immunocompromised fall under the at-risk category and should plan on attending remotely.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force To Open Texas, events held at venues must have all staff be screened before starting their shifts, follow disinfecting protocols such as cleaning high touch points, and present visible signage all over the venue to educate guests on prevention. Attendees must also follow self-screening protocols, use hand sanitizer if a hand-washing station is unavailable, and practice social distancing.

Wedding or quinceañera reception venues have a seating capacity of no more than 10 guests per table, according to the guidelines.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: