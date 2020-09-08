Some Klein ISD students head back to campus for in-person learning

KLEIN, Texas – Tuesday morning school kicked off for thousands of students at Klein Independent School District. About half the district’s students are learning virtually, while the other half are back in school.

Donte Berry is a freshman at Klein Cain High School and is one of many students trying to get adjusted to a new school.

“I am trying to learn how to get to each class,” said Berry.

Berry said choosing in-class learning over virtual learning was an easy decision for him.

“When I am at home, I can easily look up Disney plus and get distracted,” said Berry.

Berry is 14 years old. He’s concerned about coronavirus but confident with the safety measures in place.

“I am more nervous about high school than COVID, after a long time of already dealing with this you already know what to do,” said Berry.

At Klein Cain High School a number of COVID safety precautions are in place, including directional one-way walkways, hand sanitizer stations, partitions in the cafeteria and social distancing in classrooms.

“We have done so much work, I am so proud of my admin team, they have done a phenomenal job of getting the campus ready,” said Principal of Klein Cain High School, Nicole Patin.

Patin said the campus is safe for students and school administrators.

“I am a parent of a Klein ISD student myself and he is on campus for his first day too,” said Patin.