This Texas city is ranked among the best destinations for a quick getaway

Discount travel and booking website Hotwire, an Expedia Group company, released its annual “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” ranking, which determines the cities best suited for quick trips and weekend getaways.

Whittled down from 300 locales across the country, the index features 40 cities.

One Texas city secured a spot on the list -- Austin.

Hotwire ranked Austin at No. 8 in the major metropolises category, ahead of No. 9 Denver, CO and No. 10 Porlant, OR. Las Vegas, San Francisco and Washington D.C. took the top three spots, respectively.

Hotwire said it analyzed more than 10,000 internal and external data points related to factors like leisure, value, drivability and population to determine its ranking.

“No one is certain how much longer COVID-19 will disrupt travel plans, so quick getaways can help Americans enjoy a change of scenery right now without making major commitments,” said Nick Graham, head of Hotwire, in a release. “In the midst of everything, Americans are craving a much needed break. We’re seeing that people are taking certain precautions such as staying within driving distance of home and waiting until the last-minute to book so there’s no risk of their plans changing.

View the “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” ranking below.

Major Metropolises

Las Vegas, NV

San Francisco, CA

Washington, DC

Oklahoma City, OK

Seattle, WA

Memphis, TN

Indianapolis, IN

Austin, TX

Denver, CO

Portland, OR

Mid-Size Must-Sees

St. Louis, MO

Tampa, FL

Atlanta, GA

Arlington, VA

Tucson, AZ

Tulsa, OK

Virginia Beach, VA

Pittsburgh, PA

Miami, FL

Cincinnati, OH

Small Town Favorites

Orlando, FL

Scottsdale, AZ

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Reno, NV

Salt Lake City, UT

Springfield, MO

Madison, WI

Shreveport, LA

Tallahassee, FL

Toledo, OH

Itty Bitty City

Charleston, SC

Newport Beach, CA

Santa Barbara, CA

South Bend, IN

Sarasota, FL

Savannah, GA

Temecula, CA

Troy, AL

Wilmington, DE

Atlantic City, NJ

