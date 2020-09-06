Taco Bell welcomes new items, says goodbye to Mexican Pizza

HOUSTON – Taco Bell is dropping the Mexican Pizza from its menu on Nov. 5.

Removing the item will cut down on Tace Bell’s carbon footprint. The company said the Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.

The restaurant is replacing the Mexican Pizza combo for three Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme with a large drink.

Taco Bell is also removing shredded chicken for its menu, meaning no more Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt beginning on Nov. 5.

The chain is also swapping pico de gallo for fresh diced tomatoes. Guests can still order Fresco Style, which swaps out nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, mayo-based sauces, and low-fat sour cream with tomatoes.

Taco Bell is also introducing two new menu items: the Chicken Chipotle Melt and Dragonfruit Freeze.

The Chicken Chipotle Melt, on the Cravings Value Menu, features grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese rolled and melted together and debuts on Nov. 5.

The Dragonfruit Freeze is a tropical frozen beverage and will be available nationwide on Sept. 24.