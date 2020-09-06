Suspect in custody after 18-year-old shot and killed in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody after one person was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Houston.

Around 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Houston police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 4800 block of Callery Creek Dr. On arrival, units located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation between at least two people, said Sgt. Joshua Horn, an investigator with the Houston Police Department’s homicide division.

“For whatever reason, our shooter pulls out a weapon, discharges that weapon at our complainant, who’s an 18-year-old Black male,” said Horn.

After the incident, the man fled the scene, went to a friend’s house nearby and told that friend what he had done, Horn said. The friend convinced the man to return to the scene with the weapon.

“We don’t know if this was in self-defense or if our shooter lost it for whatever reason and shot our victim,” said Horn. “We don’t know those details yet. At this point the shooter is cooperating with us. We’ll be having a formal interview with him downtown and we’ll take it from there.”

Later Sunday morning, authorities said a 20-year-old man faces murder charges in the shooting death of his brother’s friend.

The man’s family told police they believe he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.