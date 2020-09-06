Some of the items Houston-area residents say they’re still struggling to find amid the pandemic

We put the question “What items do you continue to have trouble finding in stores since the start of the pandemic?” to Houston-area residents and what we got back were hundreds of responses, ranging from the expected, namely Clorox Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray, to the, well, less than. A couple residents are struggling to find lemonade and another can’t get her hands on caffeine free Coca-Cola.

Here are ten of the items Houston-area residents said they’re still struggling to find:

Disinfecting Wipes

“WIPES, but I use baby wipes and pour some Pin-Sol or Fabuloso in it to clean as a wipe NOT ON BABIES to clean house.” - Jovita Vigil

“Lysol And sanitizing wipes Blows my mind that we can go to space but can’t get these necessities in the middle of a pandemic. After all of these months!!!!!” - Lanita Laskoskie

“Disinfectant wipes and sprays. Love when the stores have signs limit 2 . There’s never any there. Haven’t seen ant since April.” - Joan Aubin Peterson

Lysol spray

“Lysol spray or even generic disinfectant sprays.” - Marilyn Maynard

“Disinfectant spray. Had to ask a friend who works at Walmart to keep it for me😂” - Sarah Qadri

“Lysol spray.. last bought in March !!” - Yolanda Diaz

“I haven’t seen the Lysol or Clorox white since the pandemic started.” - Holly Macmullan

Dumbbells

“Dumbells...can’t find them in stores. You’ll find them online being sold at exaggerated prices.” - Rach Mwangi Ndeto

Lemonade

“Lemonade! As crazy as it may seem I have had a hard time finding lemonade for over a month at Walmart and Kroger.” - Mona Chilton

“Mona Chilton , you are SOOOO right! We’ve been searching the cans of Minute Maid 5 for months.” - Katie Elofson

Canned Italian tomatoes

“Canned Italian tomatoes. Weird that they’re hard to find. Maybe they’re part of a sanitizing method I’ve never heard of 🤣🤣.” - Rosemary Kay Watson

Caffeine Free Coca-Cola

“Caffeine Free Coke. Apparently, Coca-Cola is not making it due to covid. They can make caffeine free Diet Coke, but not regular Coke. 😡” - Leah Gray

Chest freezer

“A chest freezer. I’ve been looking since March. I have to wonder, are they still making them??” - Bob Wawrzyniak

Canning supplies

“Home canning supplies and Dawn dish washing varieties.” - Glenda Yaden Jones

Formula 409

“I can’t find Formula 409 anywhere right now 😏🙄” - Sherri Barnhill Davis

Hot Pockets

“Clorox wipes, noodles, & hot pockets.” - Brii Ingram

“Hot pockets at Kroger and Sam’s. 😒 Had to pay extra at Randall’s.” - AnnaBelle Blanco

-----

What are you struggling to find amid the pandemic? Are there any difficult-to-find items you didn’t expect would be in such short supply? Tell us about it in the comments below.