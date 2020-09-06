HFD: Garage catches fire during crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A car crash in southwest Houston caused a garage to catch fire Saturday night.

Around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a report of a residence on fire in the 4100 block of Boynton Dr. On arrival, units observed fire and smoke coming from a detached garage. They located a vehicle at the scene that had crashed into a utility pole before slamming into a fence and the side of the garage, according to authorities.

After the crash, the vehicle caught fire, causing the garage and the two vehicles inside it to ignite.

The home itself was not damaged in the incident.

No one was in the vehicle by the time crews arrived on scene.

Witnesses reported seeing two people running from the crash.