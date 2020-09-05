Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Houston area during Labor Day weekend.

The Woodlands Township Labor Day Drive-In Fireworks Display

On Sunday, Sept. 6, a seven-minute fireworks display will be launched from the northeast corner of Lake Robbins and Six Pines drives at 8:55 p.m. and streamed on the township’s Facebook page and the Visit the Woodlands Facebook page.

Parking areas designated for the event include various locations at The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and the Gold Lot at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

The event is a drive-in fireworks display only. Tailgating, tents, tables and glass containers are prohibited, event organizers said in a release. Spectators are urged to remain in or around their vehicles, practice social distancing, refrain from gathering in large groups and follow safety guidelines recommended by the CDC. Restrooms will not be provided.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival portion of the event has been cancelled.

For more information, visit the woodlands township-tx.gov.

Kings Harbor Labor Day Celebration & Fireworks

Kings Harbor Waterfront Village in Kingwood will host a concert and fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 6.

TC & The Cannonballs will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Any changes to the schedule will be announced on Kings Harbor’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Attendees are urged to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow safety guidelines recommended by the CDC.

Glass containers are prohibited.

For more information, visit kings-harbor.com.