Morton Ranch school nurse remembered as joyful caretaker

HOUSTON – The Katy Independent School District and the Maverick community are remembering Kelly Balser, 50, a school nurse at Morton Ranch High School. Her family said she was battling the coronavirus and passed away Friday morning.

Balser, who worked for the district for nearly 20 years, was loved by so many people, her son-in-law Chris Spitzenberger said.

“She loved being the school nurse she cared about the kids there. She was a great person really so much fun to be around,” he said.

Spitzenberger said it has been tough, and the family is heart-broken. They said Balser made an impact on so many people and she will be missed.

“She was a joy to be around,” Spitzenberger said.

Balser was a mother, sister and friend that was loved by the community.

“She made an impact on so many lives and a second mother to so many people,” Spitzenberger said.

The family said Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 in August. She spent weeks in ICU on a ventilator fighting coronavirus.

“It was just heartbreaking to hear,” Spitzenberger said. “She’s no longer suffering. She’s with God now.”

The community is already stepping up to help the family with medical expenses raising over $16,000 through a GoFundMe account.

Balser’s husband Mark is a teacher and wrestling coach at Morton Ranch. While their daughter, Halee, is a teacher at the school and their son, Lance, is a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“Everyone is going to miss her so much: Halee, Lance, Mark, Marci. We are all going to miss her so much,” Spitzenberger said.

The district is now accepting nominations for the naming of Junior High School #17. Balser’s family says it would be an honor if her name was selected.

“Being able to live on having a school named after you touches a little bit different. She’s made a legacy there and she’s basically a legend,” Spitzenberger said.

The family is making funeral arrangements. If you would like to help with medical expenses or buy a T-shirt, click here.

Morton Ranch High School Principal Julie Hinson released a statement:

Mavericks,

It is with extreme sadness to let you know that our beloved Kelly Balser has passed away. Kelly was a compassionate, sweet soul and she will forever be missed by the entire Maverick community. Please keep the Balser family in your thoughts and prayers so we can continue to provide them strength and love.

Licensed Specialists in School Psychology (LSSP) are available for anyone who needs them. I have also attached the employee assistance program information. I highly recommend utilizing this service if you are in need. We will continue to provide support for students and staff on Tuesday and will share that information Tuesday morning.

Kelly took care of all of us, and the best way to honor her legacy is to continue to take care of each other as a Maverick family. We need to love on each other as much as she loved all of us.

Nominations for the naming of Junior High #17:

Katy Independent School District is now accepting nominations for the naming of Junior High #17, which is located at 25737 Clay Rd. in the northwest quadrant of the District. This junior high will provide enrollment relief to neighboring campuses, which are experiencing fast growth.

Individuals interested in submitting a name are asked to review the Katy ISD Board Policy CW(LOCAL) for facility naming guidelines and submit a completed Nomination for Naming a New School or Facility Form - Junior High #17, found on the Katy ISD School and Facility webpage.

The form and all supplemental materials may be submitted by any of the methods below:

By email: schoolnaming@katyisd.org

By mail: Katy ISD School/Facility Naming School & Community Engagement P.O. Box 159 Katy, TX 77492-0159

Personal delivery: Education Support Complex (ESC) School & Community Engagement 6301 S. Stadium Lane Katy, TX 77494



Submission must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 10.