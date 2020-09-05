MAPPED: Here are 14 faith centers in Fort Bend County collecting food, supplies for Hurricane Laura survivors

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County is hosting a donation drive at 14 faith centers to assist the communities impacted by Hurricane Laura. Among items that will be accepted are nonperishable food, bottled water, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

Residents are invited to drop off donations at one of the participating faith centers between Sept. 3-6.

“We are going to do everything we can to support those affected by Hurricane Laura,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “Our county was fortunate enough to not experience the catastrophic impact of hurricanes last week. However, we’ve felt this kind of devastation before, and it’s important that we have each other’s back.”

To host this event, Judge KP George partnered with his Interfaith Council, the Fort Bend County Public Transportation and the American Red Cross.

Drop off locations:

Maryam Islamic Center: 504 Sartartia Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Masjid Attaqwa: 10415 Synott Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77498

MAS Katy Center (Masjid Ar-Rahman): 1800 Baker Rd, Houston, TX 77094

Christ Church Sugar Land: 3300 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Heritage Baptist Church: 2223 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: 139 Pecan Park, Rosenberg TX 77471

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Richmond Building: 9950 Mason Rd Richmond, TX 77406

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Sugar Land Building: 14555 Lexington Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77478

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Sienna Building - 8333 Scanlan Trace Missouri City, Texas 77459

New Hope Lutheran Church, 1424 FM 1092, Missouri City, TX 77459

Sugar Land Methodist Church, 431 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478

St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church, 4747 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, Texas 77459

Bahai Community, 207 Sanderling Lane, Sugar Land, 77478

