Hurricane Laura evacuees staying in Houston hotels being transitioned to other cities across the state

HOUSTON – After arriving in Houston Monday from Lake Charles, where his home was badly damaged, Sires Ceaser and his young family will soon be on the road again. They are one of about half a dozen that temporarily stayed at a hotel near Hobby Airport.

Ceasar said securing help and housing has been troublesome.

“Call this number, call that number. They should help you and there’s no help. It’s just hard,” he said.

Like many others that evacuated to Houston following Hurricane Laura, they checked into local hotels with the costs covered by the state through Friday. However, Houston was only a temporary option, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Although families had to check out, the agency said the evacuees were informed through the process that they would be transitioned to other hotels in other parts of the state, including San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. The rooms will still be covered by the state.

If families need help with transportation, the Red Cross can help them get there.

The TDEM said displaced families that still need help need to call a hotline number so that everything can be processed.

Evacuees seeking assistance should call 1-888-991-5229.

Ceasar plans to stay at least one more night at the hotel that his family and friends are footing the bill for. But soon they’ll be heading elsewhere.

”We do thank Houston. I do thank Texas. I know you guys are trying, but we just need a little more help. You know?” said Ceasar.

For more information, visit the Texas Hurricane Center resource center.