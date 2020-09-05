HPD: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

At approximately 2:30 a.m Saturday, officers responded to a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at 1110 N Sam Houston Pkwy W. On arrival, responding units located the motorcyclist dead in the roadway.

Authorities conducted a search for the car involved in the crash and ultimately located it at a nearby gas station. The motorcycle was still lodged underneath the SUV, which had caught on fire.

The SUV driver had abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot before officers arrived. Currently, officers are searching for the driver.

The incident is being investigated as a failure to stop and render aid accident.

According to investigators, the driver in the SUV had just left a bar and was driving westbound on Beltway 8 when it struck a motorcycle.

An investigation into how the crash occurred is ongoing.