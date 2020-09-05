75ºF

HCSO searching for 2-year-old girl and grandmother reported missing out of east Harris County

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter reported missing out of east Harris County.

50-year-old Rolanda Moore and her granddaughter Majestic were last seen Friday afternoon in the 14500 block of Corpus Christi Street, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Moore had been pushing Majestic in a black stroller with a black duffel bag.

Moore was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

