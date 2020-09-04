Labor Day planning: This is what Houston said they’re doing in 2020

HOUSTON – The unofficial end to summer is coming this weekend, and Houstonians are excited.

With the coronavirus pandemic, some Houstonians are itching to get out of the house, while others are planning to stay back in their homes and cook up some barbecue. It will also be a hot weekend according to the weather forecast, so air-conditioning and swimming pool will be our best friend.

Our KPRC 2 Facebook followers shared their Labor Day plans with us, which varies from staying safe at home to driving with family.

Here’s what they said:

“Chilling at home, too hot outside and we have to stay safe!!!” - Carmen Juarez

“Drive to corkscrew bbq and get some really yummy bbq for the family to enjoy with some dill pickles. And be thankful that still have a job that allows me to enjoy all those foods in the meantime.” - Niloeby T Montenoeci

“A/C and Nintendo Switch.” - Derryl W. Vickers Jr.

“Smoke. Steak. Swim. Sleep. Perfect Labor Day for me.” - Evan Galvan

“Same as it was for Memorial day and 4th of July. Staying home to avoid crowds. Staying healthy and maybe smoke some ribs.” - Janice Green Roupe Rougeau

What do you plan to do for Labor Day weekend? Share your plans in the comments below.