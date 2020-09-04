Harris County Sheriff’s Office heading to Louisiana to help Hurricane Laura victims

BAYTOWN, Texas – Harris County is rallying to help our neighbors to the east. Donations are being sent to help families still feeling the impact of Hurricane Laura. It’s a small way to repay the help sent not too long ago when Southeast Texas was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department caravan left Baytown around 5:45 a.m. They took two huge trailers full of food, water, building supplies to first responders working around the clock and their families in need. This caravan is headed to the towns of Westlake, Dequincy, Deridder. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two other caravans left earlier this week and helped other families still without power there. The sheriff says they plan to help as many people as they can.

“We’re not going to turn away anybody. We’re going to go out there, see what the need is for somebody. We’re going to share it with them,” says Sheriff Gonzalez.

Harris County officials plan to do another collection next week. If you would like to donate, click here.