89ºF

Local News

Woman streams self having teary ‘panic attack’ at H-E-B after she said she was refused at checkout for not wearing mask

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: HEB, mask order, Texas, coronavirus
Reddit: Texas woman has melt down in HEB after being refused to checkout over mask controversy.
Reddit: Texas woman has melt down in HEB after being refused to checkout over mask controversy. (Reddit)

CEDAR PARK, Texas – A Texas woman recorded herself having a “panic attack” at an H-E-B in Cedar Park, Texas near Austin after she claims employees refused to check out her groceries as she was not wearing a mask in violation of store policy.

The undated video was posted on the “public freakout” subreddit after the woman went on Facebook Live about the incident. It has since gone viral.

In the video, the woman said she complained to a store manager after she said she was harassed by customers about not wearing a mask. The woman also said she has anxiety and PTSD.

In her teary video, the woman also claimed that “less than 10,000 people died from COVID for real in the U.S.”

While it is unknown when this video was taken, Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate remains in effect in Texas counties with more than 20 active coronavirus cases as of Sept. 3.

Watch the full video below:

Woman records herself on Facebook live having a panic attack at HEB because they refused to check out her groceries for not wearing a mask from PublicFreakout

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: