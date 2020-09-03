LIST: These are all the air carriers that have resumed international flights out of Houston airports

HOUSTON – More than a dozen air carriers have restarted service of international flights from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, according to a release from Houston Airports.

“The latest air carrier service restorations from Air France, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines on Sept. 2 mark Houston’s significant rebound in connectivity to European, Middle Eastern and Latin American destinations,” officials wrote in a press release. “Nearly two-thirds of the airlines providing international service at George Bush Intercontinental airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby airport (HOU) have now been restored following a sharp decline of air service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The following carriers have restarted their international services to and from Houston:

“We are an international city with an economy that thrives on global connectivity,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in the release. “These significant steps in restoring air service will help Houston begin to recover from the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. I can assure you that this meaningful and significant restoration of international air-service is being matched with a strong emphasis on safety.”

These are the destinations Houstonians can fly to due to the resumption of service: