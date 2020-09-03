Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees vote to delay in-person learning

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday night the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees voted to ask the TEA for a four-week extension for online learning. According to the district, this will allow for more time to phase in face-to-face learning.

Beginning Sept. 28, elementary students would be phased in by grade levels for face-to-face instruction. A secondary phase-in the following week would then include middle and high school students in phases. The process of phasing in students would be completed by Oct.12.

Superintendent Charles Dupre said the approach would keep safety in mind during the transition from online learning, especially for younger students.

“They need to learn how to be in the school and be with others and interact and now it’s going to have to be with masks during a pandemic,” Dupre said. “They will have to understand the health and safety protocols, and they will just need more time.”

Parents will now be able to decide if they want to continue with online learning or opt for face-to-face. Parents have until Sept. 8 to make a final decision